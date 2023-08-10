East Central University is proud to announce that nine outstanding Political Science and Legal Studies majors will enter law school in the Fall of 2023.
This remarkable group of students represents the largest and most diverse class to date produced by the Department of Politics, Law and Society.
Over the last decade, every East Central University student who completed the program and pursued law school has been accepted, a testament to the department’s excellence and commitment to student success. Currently, 17 ECU Political Science and Legal Studies graduates are enrolled at six different law schools across Oklahoma and Texas.
Two students from this exceptional class have been accepted into the prestigious University of Oklahoma College of Law. Liv Cummins, a double major in political science and legal studies and a varsity basketball player from Oklahoma City, will join the ranks. Also attending is Sydney McClaskey from Maud, who worked in the Native American Legal Clinic and is a member of the Pi Sigma Alpha honor society.
Keaton Hackler from McAlester, a current Legal Studies major, has been accepted at the University of Tulsa College of Law. Keaton was one of the original residents of the Hargrave Law House and one of the first paralegals hired in ECU’s Native American Legal Clinic, representing his Choctaw Nation heritage.
Five students, all Legal Studies majors, have been admitted to the Oklahoma City University School of Law. Sofia Evans from Ardmore, who completed the Native American Legal Clinic and is a member of Alpha Chi and Pi Sigma Alpha honor societies, is among them.
Tyson Hammons from Ringling, an active member of ECU’s Baptist Student Union and a talented musician, will also join the same law school.
Jaci Johnson from Shawnee, a distinguished member of Alpha Chi and Pi Sigma Alpha, will follow a legal career as well.
Jakaveon Shaw from Dallas, Texas, a former varsity cross country and track athlete, and president of the Pi Sigma Alpha honor society, is set to join his peers.
Jaymin McClarty from Ada, trained in Early Settlement Mediation and with experience in the East Central office, will also attend Oklahoma City University School of Law, certified in Basic and Family mediation.
Lacy Crisler from Fairview, Texas, will be attending the University of North Texas Dallas College of Law. Lacy majored in legal studies at ECU and was selected for the DC Internship Experience.
The Department of Politics, Law, and Society at ECU boasts three accomplished attorneys: Dr. Jenna Owens, Legal Studies Director, Dr. Jacintha Webster, Pre-Law Advisor, and Director of the Native American Legal Clinic, and Dr. Christine Pappas, Chair of the department.
They credit the program’s success to the vibrant legal community in Ada, with Dr. Pappas stating, “The local community in our profession has played an undeniable role in the progress of our department and students.”
Lawyers willingly adjunct classes and utilize legal studies students as interns. A fruitful partnership with Oklahoma Indian Legal Services allows students to gain hands-on legal experience by interviewing clients, working on cases under attorney supervision, and attending court proceedings. Moreover, the Early Settlement Mediation program enables students to become certified mediators before graduation.
Through an agreement with Oklahoma City University School of Law, Legal Studies students can complete both their bachelor’s degree and law degree in just six years, a year less than the standard seven-year track.
For more information about ECU’s Department of Politics, Law and Society, please visit www.ecok.edu/pls or contact Dr. Christine Pappas at cpappas@ecok.edu.
