ECU Screens to present 'The Lehman Lesson'

ECU Screens hosts “The Lehman Lesson,” featuring a panel discussion of the global financial crisis of 2008 and the role played by the Lehman Brothers in that crisis, at 11 a.m. Wednesday on the East Central University campus.
Speakers include Oklahoma native Marran Ogilvie, who served as an advisor to the Creditors Committee for the Lehman Brothers International (Europe) Administration, a position she held from 2008 to 2018; Jim Hamby, president of Vision Bank in Ada; and Profs. James Rauch and Michael Scott of ECU’s Harland C. Stonecipher School of Business.
Following discussion, ECU Screens will present the National Theatre Live production of “The Lehman Trilogy,” which dramatizes the epic rise and fall of the financial firm whose collapse into bankruptcy triggered the largest financial crisis in history. The screening begins at 1 p.m.
“The Lehman Lesson” will be presented in ECU’s Raymond J. Estep Multimedia Center. It is open to the public. Admission to the talk is free. Tickets to “The Lehman Trilogy” cost $10 and $5 for ECU students.
“The Lehman Trilogy” follows the history of the Lehman family and their financial firm, beginning on a cold September morning in 1844, with a young man from Bavaria standing on a New York dockside, dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers, and an American epic begins. Some 163 years later, the firm they establish spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy.
Academy Award winner Sam Mendes (”1917,” “American Beauty,” “Skyfall”) directs Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles, who play the Lehman brothers, their sons and grandsons.
This critically acclaimed and five-time Olivier Award nominated play features stunning set design from Es Devlin (NT Live: “Hamlet”) and was filmed live in London’s West End as part of National Theatre Live’s 10th birthday season.
The production has been praised as “a spellbinding exercise in storytelling” (Washington Post) and “a powerful, thought-provoking play” (Independent).
“The Lehman Trilogy” will be playing on stage at the Nederlander Theatre in New York beginning March 7. Click here for more information.
“The Lehman Trilogy” has a runtime of 240 minutes with two intermissions. During the first intermission, ECU Screens will provide free ice cream to audience members. “The Lehman Trilogy” has a BBFC rating of 12A, which is roughly analogous to a PG-13 rating from the MPAA.
The spring season of ECU Screens continues at 2 p.m. Feb. 12 with National Theatre Live’s epic new adaptation of “Small Island,” based on Andrea Levy’s Orange-Prize-winning novel about Jamaican immigrants to Britain in the 1940s.
To learn more about ECU Screens, like the ECU Screens Facebook page. For more information about the National Theatre in Great Britain and the National Theatre Live screenings, visit www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/. Dr. Steve Benton, co-director of ECU Screens, may be contacted at (580) 559-5877 or sbenton@ecok.edu.
