ECU Screens confronts party politics with 'I'm Not Running'

ECU Screens is commemorating the electoral season with a showing of the political drama “I’m Not Running.”
The recorded live production airs at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Raymond J. Estep Multimedia Center inside the Bill S. Cole University Center. The event is open to the public. Tickets are $10 for community members. ECU students receive free admission, sponsored by ECU Screens.
“I’m Not Running,” penned by Academy Award-nominated writer David Hare, is an explosive new political drama that explores personal choices and their public consequences, Siân Brooke (the BBC’s “Sherlock” and “Doctor Foster”) stars as junior doctor Pauline Gibson, who becomes the face of a campaign to save her local hospital. She’s thrust from the angel of the United Kingdom’s National Health Service to becoming an independent member of Parliament. As media and public pressure mounts on Pauline to run for leadership of the Labour party, which has never had a woman as its leader, she faces an agonizing decision.
The Washington Post declared Hare “the premier political dramatist writing in English.” Set in an alternative present of the U.K., the play “hits political bull’s-eyes” (Guardian) and is “a passionate, fluent production” (Independent).
The runtime is two hours, 47 minutes and includes an intermission, when free ice cream will be served to audience members. The production has a BBFC rating of 12A, the equivalent of PG-13 in the U.S., as the play contains strong language.
National Theatre Live is the National Theatre’s groundbreaking project to broadcast the best of British theatre to cinemas around the world. ECU Screens will continue its season with “Fleabag”, the hilarious, award-winning, one-woman show that inspired the BBC’s hit TV series starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”, “Killing Eve”) at 7 p.m. Dec. 3.
To learn more about ECU Screens, like the ECU Screens Facebook page. For more information about the Royal National Theatre in Great Britain and the National Theatre Live screenings, visit www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/.
Dr. Steve Benton, co-director of ECU Screens, may be contacted at (580) 559-5877 or sbenton@ecok.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.