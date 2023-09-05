Students hoping to join the East Central University School of Nursing Program for the spring 2024 semester need to apply by Friday, Sept. 1.
School of Nursing Director Darcy Duncan said this helps students with more opportunities to get prerequisites in for the program, as well as not having to wait to start.
The mission of the ECU School of Nursing is to prepare baccalaureate nurses that are lifelong learners, to provide safe, quality, patient-centered care in an environment of teamwork and collaboration.
ECU offers a Bachelor of Science in Nursing to pre-licensure students. Pre-licensure students complete an eight-semester program leading to the degree. Graduates who meet the Oklahoma state requirements for licensure are eligible to apply to sit for the National Council Licensing Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-CAT, RN) to become a Registered Nurse.
To find more information on the ECU School of Nursing or to apply, visit ecok.edu/Nursing.
