ECU School of Nursing accepting applicants for Fall '23

Students hoping to begin East Central University School of Nursing Program this fall need to apply by March 1. This is an extension from the original Feb. 1 date.
The uptick in acceptance of nursing students began in January 2022 when the School of Nursing increased the number of applicants that can be accepted by opening up a second entry point to the nursing program. Doing so helps ECU meet the demand for nursing jobs throughout the state of Oklahoma and beyond.
School of Nursing Director Darcy Duncan said this will help students with more opportunities to get prerequisites in for the program, as well as not have to wait to start.
“For example, students who might struggle with a class or circumstances in the spring, can jump in with the fall and not have to wait out until the next spring,” she said.
Students planning to attend nursing school in the Spring of 2024, will be able to apply later this semester, beginning April 1, 2023, with the application cycle closing Aug. 1, 2023.
ECU offers a Bachelor of Science in Nursing to pre-licensure students. Pre-licensure students complete an eight-semester program leading to the degree. Graduates who meet the Oklahoma state requirements for licensure, are eligible to apply to sit for the National Council Licensing Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-CAT, RN) to become a registered nurse.
To find the information on applying for the Fall 2023 and Spring2024 semesters, including the application and entrance examination registration, or more information on ECU’s School of Nursing, visit ecok.edu/Nursing.
