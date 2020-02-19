East Central University’s School of Fine Arts presents a concert celebrating the 250th anniversary of the birth of Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Ataloa Theatre inside the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center. The concert is free and open to the public.
The “Beethoven at 250” program features some of his most beloved compositions including Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67 (“Finale”) performed by the ECU Wind Ensemble; and Sonata Op. 27, No. 2 in C# minor (“Moonlight Sonata”) performed by Korean-American concert pianist Hyunsoon Whang.
Currently occupying the McMahon Endowed Chair in Music at Cameron University, Whang has performed hundreds of concerts across North America, Europe and Asia. She studied at North Carolina School of the Arts, St. Louis Conservatory of Music and The Juilliard School. Whang earned her doctorate from Indiana University under the tutelage of legendary pianist György Sebők.
Also on the program is a performance of “Hallelujah” from the oratorio “Christ on the Mount of Olives,” performed by the ECU Combined Choirs; and the Egmont Overture, Op. 84, presented by the ECU British Brass Band.
On a lighter, more contemporary note, the ECU Jazz Band performs the immensely popular 1980s version of the first movement of Beethoven’s fifth symphony, “A Fifth of Beethoven,” and ECU Showtime presents “Beethoven’s Day” from the 1999 Broadway musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”
For additional information, contact concert coordinator W. T. Skye Garcia at 580-559-5479 or wgarcia@ecok.edu.
