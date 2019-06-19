ECU's Paschall bench dedication set for June 25

The public is invited to a special bench dedication for East Central University Professor Emeritus Dr. Jack Paschall Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Frank R. Crabtree Sr. Honor Plaza, located in front of Science Hall on campus.
A reception will follow at the Sterling L. Williams Foundation and Alumni Center. Paschall received the Distinguished Former Faculty Award from ECU in 2014, was an Adolph Linscheid Distinguished Teaching Professor and has an education scholarship established in his name through the ECU Foundation Inc. Paschall, now an adjunct professor at ECU, teaches cognitive behavior theories and methods of counseling and psychotherapy for the psychology department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.