ECU's Oka' Institute to host public lecture on hydrology, hydraulics, water resources planning

ADA – East Central University’s Oka’ Institute will host internationally recognized guest speaker Dr. Barney Austin, president and CEO of Aqua Strategies Inc., known for his expertise in hydrology, hydraulics and water resources planning.
The public lecture will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in the Estep Multimedia Center of the Bill S. Cole University Center on the ECU campus,
Austin has recently returned from Iraq and will speak on the work he is doing in helping the country create and implement water management strategies.
Austin holds a BSc in agricultural engineering from McGill University in Canada, and a Ph.D. in civil engineering at Salford University in England. He worked in England on international projects for the Institute of Hydrology and for Générale des Eaux.
Austin has authored or co-authored major publications on aquifer storage and recovery, environmental flows, water availability, water planning and probable maximum flood for spillway design.
Graduate students will be attending this lecture as part of the watershed master’s degree program at ECU. This lecture is free, and the public is invited to attend.
