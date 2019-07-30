East Central University is adding an archaeologist, Dr. Jones — no, not that one; a different one — to its ranks.
Dr. Holly Jones will begin teaching courses as part of ECU’s expanded Native American Studies program. Jones will teach archaeology courses as part of a new concentration in cultural resource management within the Native American Studies program.
Jones said she wants her students to be able to hit the ground running.
“One of the goals that I have for this program is to provide the students with a lot of actual hands-on experience through fieldwork, lab work, field schools — that’s what was given to me as a student,” Jones said. “By the time I earned my master’s. I had years of field work and I think that greatly contributed to my success. I want to give that to students here because it’s important. It’s very important when they go to compete for jobs they need that hands-on experience.”
As for what students will be able to do with what they learn, the possibilities are endless.
“When they graduate, there are numerous jobs — federal, state, tribal jobs — in cultural resource management and historic preservation that would include archaeology,” Jones said. “They could become policy developers. If they wanted go into changing and improving current policies, laws and regulations regarding cultural resource management. There’s a variety of options.
“Cultural Resource Management is really about people’s feelings, beliefs and attachments to places and spaces and activities that are important to their cultural heritage. It is also about the development of policies and procedures to assist in historic preservation as well as project development — you have oil fields and pipelines that are going to be related (to cultural heritage sites)… those kinds of planning projects.”
Jones’ students may some day help shape policy that helps preserve cultural heritage in ways unheard of today.
“Everyone is tied to their cultural heritage, so it’s important that we improve the relationships, the stakeholder’s voice, in the decisions that get made regarding cultural resource management — the preservation of their heritage,” Jones said. “This becomes very important because as we talk about people’s heritage there are different perspectives. These (students) are the people who (will) understand the laws and make policy and advocate that heritage be preserved appropriately.”
As for the other Dr. Jones, the famous Dr. Jones, Jones said she’s familiar with his work, too.
“They call me Dr. Jones and I have heard every Indiana Jones reference,” she said.
Jones’ path to ECU was more direct than her path to archaeology.
“I read the job description and felt like it totally and completely fit my background and experience,” she said. “I looked at the map and it’s two-and-a-half, three hours from all my family in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and then when I came here to interview — I’ve never been introduced to a group of administration, faculty and staff that were more student-centered and just really worked together to benefit the students. It was a wonderful atmosphere and I just immediately felt at home.”
Jones said she took a not-so-direct approach to archaeology.
“I started out in college flipping back and forth between being a music major and a radio, TV and film major. I was already working professionally as a music teacher — private lessons, playing gigs all over Dallas-Fort Worth — and I just didn’t like the lifestyle,” she said. “I was burned out, but I knew I wanted a college degree. This was back before computers, so I had to go to campus and pick up a course catalogue. So, I picked up a course catalogue and as you can see, I didn’t get very far.”
A chuckle erupted from Jones’ colleagues gathered in the room, listening.
“I started with the ‘As’ and found anthropology — Native American Studies and archaeology, and it just sounded so fascinating! So, I went up to the department office and I said, ‘I want to change my major to anthropology.’ And she said, ‘Well, go down the hall and talk to the professor…’ So, I knocked on the door and I said, ‘Hi, I’m Holly and I want to change my major to anthropology.’ And he goes, ‘Well, have you ever had an anthropology class?’ And I said, ‘No.’ And he said, ‘That’s okay! We’ll sign you up!’ Because they so rarely get students or new majors.”
A second eruption of laughter makes the first look small in comparison.
“From day one, my very first class, the professor was lecturing about his life and his work and he said, ‘If you want to do what I do, you need to get a Ph.D.’ And I said, ‘I don’t care what it takes or what sacrifice I have to make, I’m doing that.’ And, I have never looked back,” she said.
Jones received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in anthropology from the University of Texas-Arlington and earned a Ph.D. in anthropology from the University of Missouri in Columbia as well.
She was owner and principal investigator of Archaeological Field Research LLC in Springfield, Missouri, where she had previously taught at Missouri State University. Her other teaching assignments have included Idaho State University.
Jones has been a professional archaeologist since 1995 and has directed cultural resource efforts since then. She has specialized in the Great Plains Region for much of her work.
“We are excited to have Dr. Jones join us. She is an accomplished archaeologist who can help East Central University expand Native American Studies in an important direction,” said Dr. Katherine Lang, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences.
Native American Studies
The Native American Studies (NAS) Program is becoming a freestanding interdisciplinary program, independent of any department. The NAS will be supported by affiliate faculty in other departments at ECU.
These faculty members teach courses on Native American issues within their areas of expertise. For instance, Dr. Christine Pappas (Department of Politics, Law and Society) teaches Native American Law. Dr. Houston Mount (Department of History) teaches Native American History. Amy Ward (Department of Professional Programs and Human Services) teaches the Indian Child Welfare Act and Dr. Rebecca Nicholson-Weir (Department of English and Languages) teaches Native American Literature.
The entire program will be chaired by Dr. Scott Ketchum, who most recently served as a research scientist for the University of Oklahoma.
For more information on the NAS-Cultural Resource Management Program call 580-559-5425 or email class@ecok.edu.
Brian Johnson, of ECU Communications and Marketing, contributed to this report.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
