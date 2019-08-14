ECU ranked no. 8 for Most Affordable universities in America 2019

Ranked no. 8 for being one of the Most Affordable Universities in America for 2019 by the website Best Value Schools, East Central University has open enrollment for the 2019 fall semester.
Classes begin Monday at ECU.
By virtue of the lofty ranking, ECU was noted by Best Value Schools for its affordability, scholarship offerings and financial aid opportunities.
ECU was also ranked No. 17 in the country on the 2018 Most Affordable Online Colleges List for a Master’s in Education.
To be admitted to ECU, prospective students can apply online at ecok.edu/future-students or call the Academic Success Center at 580-559-5696 to request more information. In the admission process, please provide a high school and/or junior college transcript.
Concurrent enrollment is also available for high school juniors and seniors.
Enrollment is open through Aug. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.