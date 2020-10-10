Area school children will have an opportunity to learn about the Russian language and culture thanks to an East Central University professor and her students.
Dr. Mara Sukholutskaya, a longtime Languages professor and director of Global Education at ECU, and her advanced level students will teach Russian to children ages 9-12 in an exciting, new program at the Ada Public Library.
“The children will learn about a fascinating new culture, as well as the basics of the language,” Sukholutskaya said. “Learning a different language will help them to develop and improve their linguistic abilities, while learning the culture will expand their horizons.”
The first class is 5:30 p.m. Thursday, October 22, at the Ada Public Library. The free program continues each Thursday for the remainder of the public school semester. Depending on interest, the program may continue into spring. The library is located at 124 S. Rennie.
“My students will have an opportunity to apply what they have learned in their Russian classes at ECU for teaching,” said Sukholutskaya. “As the saying goes, the best way to learn something is to teach it, so they will master their Russian skills of speaking and listening comprehension.”
Because of Covid-19 safety protocols, socially distanced seating is limited at the library. Face coverings, or masks, are also required in accordance with the City of Ada ordinance.
For more information or to sign up for the program, contact Sukholutskaya at 580-559-5293 or by email at msukholu@ecok.edu.
