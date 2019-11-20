ECU professor earns Teacher of the Year award

Dr. Erick Ananga, assistant professor of political science at East Central University, has been named 2019 Teacher of the Year by the Oklahoma Political Science Association.
Ananga was presented with the award by OPSA President James Davenport of Rose State College at the organization’s annual meeting Nov. 7 in Oklahoma City.
“This award means a lot to me because, as a teacher, one of my objectives is to help students become curious about learning,” Ananga said. “Receiving this award confirms I am achieving this goal and it makes me love my job even more.”
Ananga teaches master’s level classes in political science and water resource policy and management at ECU. He is a faculty member in the department of politics, law and society.
“Dr. Ananga is able to excite students about our world, locally and internationally,” said ECU President Katricia Pierson. “He challenges students to be the best they can be. We are very proud his teaching is being recognized.”
Selected from a field of political science professors from across Oklahoma, Ananga was honored on the basis of his teaching evaluations and innovations in international collaborations on student research. He spearheaded ECU’s academic relationship with Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology in Bondo, Kenya.
“I had no idea I was receiving this award so when it was announced I did my best to come up with a speech,” Ananga said with a laugh. “I thanked my students for making my job easy and loving my way of teaching.”
