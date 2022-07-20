ECU President to visit hometown for meet and greet

East Central University is hosting a Pauls Valley area meet and greet for newly appointed President Wendell Godwin. ECU alums and area residents are invited to attend this come and go event at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, at Punkin’s BBQ & Catfish at 1911 W. Grant Avenue in Pauls Valley.
This event is free and open to the public. Food and drink will be provided.
Godwin, a Pauls Valley High School graduate (1980), assumed the ECU presidency on July 1.
Godwin has served as dean of the Stonecipher School of Business since 2010.
He has been instrumental in the capital funding campaign for the Chickasaw Business & Conference Center and the Stonecipher School of Business. He created Oklahoma Business Week and U.S/Africa Business Week which provide opportunities for students and business professionals to put their business skills to use in the service of others.
For more information or to register for the event, visit ecok.edu/event/puals-valley-area-alumni-reunion.
