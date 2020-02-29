ECU presents 'The Golden Age: Rachmaninov and His Poets'

Classical music and Romantic poetry fans should be rushing to see the latest East Central University artistic event.
The ECU Department of Performing Arts presents “The Golden Age: Rachmaninov and His Poets,” a concert of music by Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninov interspersed with readings of Romantic Russian poetry. Performers include ECU students, faculty, alumni and members of the Ada community.
“By being a part of this community concert, students have gained an understanding of the challenges faced from singing in a foreign language and studying a style that is somewhat different than Western European Romanticism,” said Melody Baggech, ECU Music professor.
The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the Ada Arts and Heritage Center at 400 S. Rennie in Ada. It is free and open to the public.
“We are excited the community has an opportunity to hear a live performance of music and poetry from a historically significant musical and artistic European center,” said Baggech.
