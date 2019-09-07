ECU Poetry Series set for Sept. 17

East Central University will conduct its annual September Poetry Series at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Raymond J. Estep Multimedia Center inside the Bill S. Cole University Center.
Paul Bowers and Dr. Joey Brown will be the featured poets at the event, which is free and open to the public.
Bowers’ collections in print include “That Lone Cautious Animal Life” and “Occasional Hymns.”
From Ringwood, Bowers is an instructor of composition, literature and creative writing in the language arts division at Northern Oklahoma College-Enid.
Brown is the author of “Oklahomagraphy.” She is an assistant professor of English at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri. She earned her M.A. in creative writing and Ph.D. in interdisciplinary studies, both at the University of Oklahoma. Brown received her B.A. in English from Cameron University.
Her areas of interest and concentration include fiction writing, technical writing, professional writing (for nonprofit and public organizations), composition for teachers and creative non-fiction. Other interests include Native American literature, literature of the American Southwest (particularly Oklahoma), women regional writers and cultural geography (particularly the effects of topography, geography and meteorology on Oklahoma writers).
The September Poetry Series is being sponsored by the ECU Foundation Inc. and Vision Bank.
For more information on the September Poetry Series, contact Dr. Ken Hada at khada@ecok.edu or at 580-559-5557, or get in touch with Dr. Megan Donelson at mdonelsn@ecok.edu or 580-559-5446.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.