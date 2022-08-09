ECU players help around town in Tiger Serve Day

Some Adans might have noticed East Central University football players Monday morning at Wintersmith Park, PAWS animal shelter, Glenwood Park, walking up and down Main Street and even at ECU Wesley near the school’s campus.
It was all part of the ECU football team’s first-ever Tiger Serve Day.
“We had 145 of our players and 10 coaches giving back to the Ada community today,” East Central interim head coach Kris McCullough said.
Players and coaches were helping with all sorts of projects around town.
“We walked dogs at PAWS, cleaned Glenwood and Wintersmith Parks, walked Main Street and alleyways off of Main Street and picked up trash, cleaned our campus, helped tear down a cinderblock wall and built tables at the ECU Wesley on campus,” McCullough explained.
McCullough said he plans on turning Tiger Serve Day into an annual event.
“We just wanted to give back to the community that gives us so much,” he said. “I’m so proud of our guys for their service this morning. It’s not all about football, it’s about molding young men and shaping the future of America. That’s why we coach.”
The Tigers open the 2022 season on Thursday, Sept. 1 in a home game against Great American Conference preseason favorite Harding. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. inside Koi Ishto Stadium.
