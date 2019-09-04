ECU, OHB announce second year schedule for 'Making College a Reality' events

During the 2018-19 school year East Central University and Oklahoma Heritage Bank hosted a series of box-supper events in area high schools for junior and senior students and their parents. At each of these events — held in the school cafeterias of Roff, Byng, Stratford, and Ada — ECU President Katricia Pierson spoke in a town-hall style, discussing the opportunities and advantages of a college education at ECU while answering questions from the students and parents. She cited her Top 10 List of Reasons to Choose ECU that make it the outstanding experience for about 4,000 students each year.
At the Aug. 7 Chamber of Commerce’s State of Education luncheon on the ECU campus, President Pierson described the success of this ECU/OHB outreach program, noting that a six-year decline in freshman enrollment at ECU was reversed this fall (2019) by a 10.7% rise in first-year enrollment and a 6.8% rise in concurrent enrollment, which President Pierson, in large measure, attributed to the success of the Making College a Reality project.
Introducing President Pierson and area school superintendents at the luncheon, Eric Fisher, vice chairman of the Board of Oklahoma Heritage Bank, spoke to the audience of 300+ describing OHB’s commitment to its communities’ schools and students. He announced the bank’s continuing sponsorship of the Making College a Reality program, scheduled in Ada, Oct. 9; Roff, Oct. 16; Byng, Oct. 29; Stratford, Nov. 5; and Latta, Nov. 7.
Fisher was appointed Regent of the Regional University System of Oklahoma by Gov. Kevin Stitt in May. His nine-year term fills the seat which covers Logan, Oklahoma, Cleveland, McClain, Garvin, Murray and Payne counties. The RUSO Board governs six of the state’s universities with a combined enrollment of 37,000 students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.