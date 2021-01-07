ADA – East Central University is now offering eligible students a new transfer waiver for the Spring 2021 semester. The $750 waiver comes as an added incentive, after ECU decided last fall to freeze its tuition and fees throughout the 2020-2021 academic year.
Spring 2021 classes begin January 11, and the transfer waiver application must be received by January 15.
To be eligible for the 2021 transfer waiver, a student must be an Oklahoma resident and be admissible to ECU as a transfer student. To be admissible, a student must have completed 24 credit hours at another university while maintaining a cumulative 2.0 grade-point average.
In lieu of the GPA requirement, a transfer student must meet one of the following requirements:
• a minimum score of 20 on the ACT or 1030 on the SAT,
• ranked in the top 50 percent of their high school graduating class with a 2.7 minimum GPA, or
• a 2.7 GPA in 15 units of core curriculum courses.
Full-time attendance is required for the waiver, which equates to 12 hours for undergraduate students and six hours for graduate students. All eligible students, except international, must fill out a Financial Aid Form (FAFSA) as part of the $750 transfer waiver application process.
To apply for the waiver, visit www.ecok.edu/transfer-tuition-waiver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.