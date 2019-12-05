ECU offers stressed students 'Paws for Thought'

Feeling stressed before final exams? Don’t worry, furry friends are on the way!
East Central University’s Linscheid Library is bringing therapy dogs on campus for students who may need to unwind during this important part of the academic calendar.
“Students have told me it’s their favorite day of the semester,” said Marla Lobley, ECU’s public services librarian. “This helps them to remember to take a break and breathe.”
The “Paws for Thought” event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the library’s Instruction Room. All students are welcome to come interact with the therapy dogs to help them relax before finals week, which is Dec. 9-13. The dogs are provided by “A New Leash on Life,” a nonprofit organization in Oklahoma City.
“Your mindset can affect how well you do on your finals, especially after studying so much,” said Lobley. “There will be two to three therapy dogs in the room. We usually have about a hundred students attend the event during the two-hour time span.”
The popular ECU campus event has taken place each semester the week before finals for the past three years.
