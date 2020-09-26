ECU Jazz Band to perform outdoor concert

The East Central University Jazz Band will perform its first public concert of the fall 2020 semester in an outdoor setting to better observe Covid-19 safety protocols.
The concert, which is free to the public, takes place at 7 p.m. Monday, September 28, on ECU’s Centennial Plaza in front of the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center. For those unfamiliar with the campus, the location is at the eastern terminus of Ada’s Main Street.
Although the concert is outdoors, Covid-19 protocols will be followed. Attendees should wear face coverings and expect to socially distance.
The ECU Jazz Band, directed by instructor Kirk Palmer, includes:
• From Ada – Trey Hobbs, Kara Keith, Teresa White
• From Bridge Creek – Garrett Workman
• From Checotah – John Roberts
• From Clayton – Tyler Macon
• From Cushing – Andrew Seeberger
• From Moore – T.K. Garrett, Libby Revel, Anthony Smith
• From Pauls Valley – Zully Duarte
• From Prague – Kaylee Hacker
• From Putnam City – Ian Kulakowski
• From Shawnee – Jordan Eaton, Hannah Ticer
• From Sulphur – Dalaan Bassett, Kellan Brown, Duncan Mitchell, Nash Moore
• From Washington – Abigail Hardage
• From Wynnewood – Alyssa Trett
The music program features “Takin’ It To Church,” by Shelton Berg; “Manteca,” by Gillespie, Fuller and Gonzales (arranged by Mike Tomaro); “Bunch of Blues,” by Les Hooper; “Ipanema,” by Antonio Carlos Jobim (arranged by Eric Richards); and “This Bass Was Made for Walkin’,” by Thad Jones.
