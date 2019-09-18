ECU Jazz Band to conduct first concert of the year

The East Central University Jazz Band, under the direction of Kirk Palmer, will perform its first concert of the school year at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Kennedy Band Hall inside the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center.
The concert is free and open to the public.
The band will be performing selections by Sammy Nestico, Count Basie and Neil Hefti.
The band members are:
• Saxophone: Dillyn Stephens, of Norman (Southmoore High School); Tyler Macon, of Clayton; Hailey Williams, Shawnee; Tommie Garrett, Moore; Shelby Hubbard, Foyil; Caleb Wilson, Duncan; and Colton Groover, Oklahoma City (Putnam City High School).
• Trumpet: McKean Askin, Durant; Garrett Crook, Moore (Westmoore High School); Jordan Eaton, Shawnee; Blake Pringle, Moore (Southmoore High School); Alyssa Trent, Wynnewood; and Kaylee Hacker, Prague.
• Trombone: Corey Burton, Mounds (Beggs High School); Micha Hoskins, Shawnee; Kellan Brown, Sulphur; and Dalaan Bassett, Sulphur.
• Drums: Michael Geren of Dale and John Roberts, Checotah.
• Bass: Andrew Seeberger, Cushing, and Trey Hobbs, Ada.
• Guitar: Garrett Workman, Blanchard (Bridge Creek High School).
• Piano: Rozzie Purdy, Ada.
