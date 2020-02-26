ECU instructor elected as state nursing board president

Liz Massey, President, Oklahoma Board of Nursing

East Central University nursing instructor Liz Massey has been elected president of the Oklahoma Board of Nursing.

Massey, MSN, NPD-BC, NEA-BC, NE-BC, RN, served as vice president for the previous two years. She was appointed to the board in July 2016 by Gov. Mary Fallin and serves as a representative member on the Education IDP Committee and a member of the Criminal History Task Force Committee.

Massey served on the Resolutions Committee with the National Council for State Boards of Nursing in 2017 and has served as a delegate representing Oklahoma on the national council for 2017 and 2018. She was also a speaker at the national council’s 2017 annual meeting in Chicago.

During her 16 years in nursing, Massey has gained experience in the areas of labor and delivery, nursery, post-partum, intensive care, emergency room, operating room, nursing management, nursing ethics, leadership, marketing and education. She has served as a bedside nurse, a nurse manager, director, chief nursing officer and educator.

Massey graduated from ECU in 2004 and currently serves as an instructor in the ECU nursing program. She obtained a master’s of science degree in nursing education in 2012 from the University of Oklahoma. She anticipates completing a doctorate of nursing practice degree from Chamberlain University in April 2020. Massey is also triple board certified by the American Nurse’s Credentialing Center in Nursing Professional Development, as a nurse executive and as nurse executive advanced.

Massey and her husband, Justin, have five children: Dylan, Devan, Bella, Lincoln and Logan. She is the daughter of Bill and Patricia French of Ada.

