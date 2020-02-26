ECU instructor elected as state nursing board president

East Central University nursing instructor Liz Massey has been elected president of the Oklahoma Board of Nursing.
Massey, MSN, NPD-BC, NEA-BC, NE-BC, RN, served as vice president for the previous two years. She was appointed to the board in July 2016 by Gov. Mary Fallin and serves as a representative member on the Education IDP Committee and a member of the Criminal History Task Force Committee.
Massey served on the Resolutions Committee with the National Council for State Boards of Nursing in 2017 and has served as a delegate representing Oklahoma on the national council for 2017 and 2018. She was also a speaker at the national council’s 2017 annual meeting in Chicago.
During her 16 years in nursing, Massey has gained experience in the areas of labor and delivery, nursery, post-partum, intensive care, emergency room, operating room, nursing management, nursing ethics, leadership, marketing and education. She has served as a bedside nurse, a nurse manager, director, chief nursing officer and educator.
Massey graduated from ECU in 2004 and currently serves as an instructor in the ECU nursing program. She obtained a master’s of science degree in nursing education in 2012 from the University of Oklahoma. She anticipates completing a doctorate of nursing practice degree from Chamberlain University in April 2020. Massey is also triple board certified by the American Nurse’s Credentialing Center in Nursing Professional Development, as a nurse executive and as nurse executive advanced.
Massey and her husband, Justin, have five children: Dylan, Devan, Bella, Lincoln and Logan. She is the daughter of Bill and Patricia French of Ada.
