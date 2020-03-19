It’s that time of year when East Central University honors the best of the best.
Forty-one new students were recently inducted into the Oklahoma Gamma Chapter of the Alpha Chi National Honor Society at ECU.
Alpha Chi is comprised of the top 10% of juniors and seniors at ECU across all academic disciplines. Students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average to be eligible to join.
The objective of Alpha Chi is to promote and recognize superior scholarship and those elements of character that make scholarship effective for service. The society, founded in 1922, has more than 300 chapters.
The newest ECU students to be inducted and their hometowns are Alexandria Jordan Anderson, of Seminole; Ty Brady, of Sulphur; Mackenzie Kate Bratton, of Ada; Angel Rose Dearman, of Castle; Tenzin Dolkar, of Norman; Kenneth Bradley Duesman, of Tomball, Texas; Haley Fisher, of Ardmore; Brooklyn Fortner, of Ada; Matthew Garriga, of Murphy; Terri Green, of Hartshorne; Emma J. Hardage, of Washington; Payton Hodges, of Ardmore; Daniel Howard, of Lone Grove; Taylor D. Johnson, of Ada; Tiffany KayAnn Johnson, of Ada; Aayush Karki, of Bharatpur, Nepal; Rebekah Grace Kiosterud, of Noble; Dhiraj Kunwar, of Bhairahawa, Nepal; Kayla Madison Lawler, of Allen; Anna Mackenzie Lawrence, of Sulphur; Tabitha Lenz, of Ada; Abigail Mabray, of Kiowa; Pooja Neupane, of Ardmore; Rabin Pant, of Ada; Aubrey Celeste Pence, of Fittstown; Taylor Porter, of Ada; Prafulla Man Singh Pradhan, of Kathmandu, Nepal; Samuel Dean Pratt, of McLoud; Karlie Ryal, of Dewar; Kelly Cristina Sanabria, of Ardmore; Ethan Alexander Tyler Strickler, of Ada; Jenifer Trett, of Davis; Kirsten Jaide Tully, of Sulphur; Bekkah Turner, of Sulphur; Ashley VanSchuyver, of Meeker; Allie Verner, of Broken Arrow; Kerienne Earla Ward, of Ada; Teresa White, of Ada; Gabe Wilmot, of Maysville; Nikki Michelle Wright, of Ratliff City; and Trevor S. Zernicek, of Eufaula.
