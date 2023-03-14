ECU inducts top students into Alpha Chi

Nineteen East Central University students were inducted into the Oklahoma Gamma Chapter of the Alpha Chi National Honor Society at ECU on March 9.
Alpha Chi is comprised of the top 10 percent of juniors and seniors at ECU across all academic disciplines. Students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average. The objective of Alpha Chi is to promote and recognize superior scholarship and those elements of character that make scholarship effective for service. The society, founded in 1922, has more than 300 chapters.
Faculty sponsors are Christine Pappas, professor of political science and Anne Yoncha, assistant professor of art. Erick Ananga, associate professor of political science, was the keynote speaker for the event. Assisting with the ceremony was Aislinn Beak, Political Science major from Ada, who was elected to Alpha Chi National Council.
The newest ECU students to be inducted are:
Mason Arnold, Jamie Booth, Hannah Camp, Lindsay Delaughter, Patrick Dong, Abagael Gibney, KerVon James, Kara Keith, Alex Maxwell, Hannah Mihelic, Saul Padilla, Tristan Pence, Misty Rhinehart, Nadily Smith, Reia Storch, Allyson Teel, Luke West, Luke Woodward, and Twan Yellowfish
