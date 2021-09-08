ECU IMSE offers workshops for area STEM teachers

ADA – East Central University’s Institute of Math and Science Education (IMSE) invites all area teachers working in STEM-related fields to attend workshops this weekend on campus that focus on agriculture and energy.
“This is an excellent opportunity for STEM teachers to learn exciting, new activities they can take back to their classrooms,” said Dr. David Thornton, ECU’s IMSE director. “It’s important to note that these workshops are taught by experts in their fields.”
The two STEM workshops take place Saturday, September 11, on the ECU campus. STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and math. Both workshops will occur in Room 101 of the Lanoy Education Building on the northeast side of campus.
ECU’s IMSE will issue Professional Development Credit for attending the workshops. Event attendance may also be used along with other IMSE workshops to obtain STEM certification.
The first workshop is titled “STEM in Agriculture 101” and is from 9-11:30 a.m. Guest speaker Melody Aufill of “Ag in the Classroom” leads participants through hands-on activities. STEM resources available to educators will be identified, and participants will leave with AITC resources to utilize in their classrooms.
The second workshop is titled “Energy Patrol” and is from 12:30-3 p.m. Guest presenter Sara Ivey will discuss the Oklahoma Green Schools Program, as well as Energy Investigation as a tool for students to practice collecting and understanding data on energy. The Energy Investigation exercise helps students brainstorm ideas to improve their school’s energy conservation and can be a valuable Project Based Learning activity.
To register for the workshops, visit the Eventbrite link here or contact Dr. Thornton by phone at 580-559-5338 or email at dthornton@ecok.edu. A ticket to both workshops is $25, but using the promo code of STEM7 provides a significant discount.
