The Early Settlement East Central Mediation Program provides free basic training to qualified adults wanting to become volunteer court mediators in Garvin, Hughes, Okfuskee, Coal, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties. The free, 20-hour mediation training program was held Thursday and will continue Friday at Foundation Hall in the Chickasaw Business and Conference Center at East Central University in Ada.
“This (was) free training to teach people basic mediation skills for civil or small claims (courts),” said program director Jorjia Cash. “It’s free for volunteers to attend.”
Pontotoc County Associate District Judge Lori Jackson spoke to the group of volunteers as they began their training.
Volunteer mediators for the state court system’s Alternative Dispute Resolution System donate their time to assist with mediation. Volunteers possess a strong belief in the capability of disputing parties to resolve their own conflicts outside of the courtroom. The purpose of the Early Settlement and Alternative Dispute Resolution System is to provide all Oklahomans with convenient access to dispute resolution proceedings which are fair, effective, inexpensive and expeditious. Mediation can also help alleviate any backlog of cases within the Oklahoma judicial system.
The Early Settlement and Alternative Dispute Resolution Systems are administered by the Oklahoma Administrative Office of the Courts. Twelve Early Settlement offices are located throughout Oklahoma, so each of the state’s 77 counties has a designated program to serve its residents. Having Early Settlement mediation in each of these areas is designed to enhance the quality of life for residents of each county in Oklahoma. During fiscal year 2019, the Early Settlement centers handled over 6,000 cases and held over 4,300 mediations. The number of mediations resulting in resolution of all issues was an overall rate of 70%.
Mediator candidates are not charged fees for their training, and in return agree to volunteer service in the area they live in. Anyone interested in becoming a certified mediator, attending a volunteer mediator training or wanting additional information about Early Settlement East Central, should call office manager Sandra Johnson at 580-559-5674 or contact program officials by email at earlysettlement@ecok.edu.
