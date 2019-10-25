ECU hosts inaugural AgFest event

Galen Hawes | East Central UniversityDr. Eric Howard, Environmental Science instructor at East Central University, demonstrates a Geographical Information System to ECU Human Development, Hospitality and Food Service instructor Jan Long at the University’s inaugural AgFest event Wednesday. Long’s HHFS students organized, promoted and staged the event, which brought together dozens of agriculture-related exhibitors and hundreds of visitors.
