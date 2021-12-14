East Central University hosted its first indoor graduation ceremony since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic Saturday at the Kerr Activities Center.
ECU awarded more than 300 masters and bachelors diplomas and certificates of completion.
ECU’s 2021 Distinguished Alumnus Jeremy Humphers delivered the keynote speech. Humphers is senior vice president and chief accounting officer for Devon Energy. He graduated with honors from ECU in 1996, earning his degree in Accounting.
