East Central University President Katricia G. Pierson (standing, right) honored the following employees for their service of five years to ECU during an Evening of Employee Recognition, held recently in ECU Foundation Hall of the Chickasaw Business and Conference Center. Seated from left are Dr. Catherine Roring, Heather Robben, Donna Graves, Kaylie Coleman, Dr. Michelle Lastrina, Nancy McClain and Sandra Stevenson. Standing from left are Dr. Michael Scott, Scott O’Dell, Dr. Mark Jones, Nellie McBroom, Carla Buchanan, Eric Crowell and Kenda Daniel.
