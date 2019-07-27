A group of former East Central University students have come together to relive their glory days in the theater by performing a one-act play with a unique twist.
Director Wyatt Freeman said he chose the play “Jimmy the Antichrist” because he liked the message it sends to viewers — that, and he missed the stage.
“I’ve been wanting to do a show, and I didn’t particularly want to do Shakespeare,” Freeman said. “I didn’t really have any contacts at ACT II, so I decided to get the old gang back together.”
Freeman reached out to his old ECU theater friends, most of whom have graduated and now live in or around Ada, told them of his desire to do the show and suggested they pool their resources and have some fun. His friends readily agreed.
“It’s a one-act play called ‘Jimmy the Antichrist,’” Freeman said. “It’s about a boy who comes home for Thanksgiving from college to come out to his family. They think he’s going to come out as gay, so they’re kind of ready to support him in that. But, instead, he says, ‘Mom, Dad, I’m the Antichrist.’ And they say, ‘Well, that’s okay, Jimmy we ... wait. What?!’ And hilarity ensues from there.”
Freeman said the play, written in 2003 by Keith J. Powell, was popular on the high school speech and debate circuit, where he first saw it performed as a student.
“I really loved it and thought it was funny,” Freeman said.
Memories of the play stuck with him over time, Freeman said. As a high school theater coach, Freeman said he’s given cuttings from the play to students to perform, but he’s always wanted to perform the full version of the play. This, he said, was his chance.
“The main thing to understand about the play, the biggest thing. Is that the title is the scariest thing about it.” Freeman said. There’s going to be people that just won’t come to the show because they see the title, and that’s unfortunate, because it really is a family-friendly, really positive message about acceptance and familial, love and it’s really funny and lighthearted. It’s a family-friendly comedy with no bad language, no innuendo of any kind — just a really positive show with a good message.”
In a sense, the play isn’t really about the Antichrist at all.
“The show is really a very clear farce about coming out as gay and how some family members treat those that come out as if they were coming out as the Antichrist,” Freeman said. “If they’re going to treat you that way anyway, you might as well say, ‘I’m the Antichrist,’ and see what hilarity ensues from there.”
Members of The Has-Beens Theatre Co. rehearsed “Jimmy the Antichrist” Wednesday at the Chalmers Herman Black Box Theatre in East Central University’s Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center.
The play is scheduled to be performed at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 and 3 at the Black Box Theatre. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased the night of the play or from www.hasbeenstheatre.com.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or clewis@theadanews.com.
