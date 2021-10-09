An exciting live speaker series is coming to East Central University, starting next week, that presents the inspirational messages of world-class leaders and personalities directly to students and the community.
ECU chartered its own chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) this semester, joining more than 700 other colleges across the country with active memberships in the leadership-based honor society. The live speaker series is a highlight of the program.
“It is an honor to support this amazing organization and our students,” said Wendell Godwin, ECU’s faculty advisor for NSLS and dean of the Stonecipher School of Business. “Our students will benefit by further developing their personal leadership skills.”
Godwin said ECU’s new NSLS chapter already has 200 student members and is still growing. Membership is open to all ECU students, regardless of their majors. The speaker series, delivered via livestream technology, is free and the public is encouraged to attend.
“The content that NSLS offers our students and community is top notch,” Godwin said. “Past NSLS speakers have included Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Gates and Mark Cuban. The speakers scheduled for this semester are just as incredible.”
This semester’s series kicks off next Tuesday, October 12, with Gabrielle Union. The next five speakers are Sheryl Sandberg, October 19; His Holiness the Dalai Lama, October 20; Bill Clinton, November 3; Rachael Ray, November 9; and Jamie Foxx, November 10.
All live speaker events begin at 6 p.m. in the Ataloa Theatre, located inside the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center on the ECU campus. This facility is located on the northwest side of campus, at the eastern terminus of Ada’s Main Street.
“Leadership is definitely a skill that is in demand in the workplace and what our students are learning will translate to the job market,” Godwin said. “The ECU chapter of NSLS is going to be a difference-maker on our campus.”
For more information, please visit www.nsls.org/speaker-series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.