OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants (OSCPA) recently announced award winners who will be celebrated at its virtual 102nd Annual Members Meeting on Sept. 22. Several East Central University graduates won awards.
Tony Scott, CPA, Esq., a 1982 graduate, won the OSCPA’s 2020 Public Service Award. Jimmy J. Williams, CPA/PFS, CFP®, a 1987 graduate, won the Outstanding Member in Business and Industry Award and the Gold Pen Award. Frank Crawford, CPA, a 1985 graduate, won the Silver Pen Award.
The Nominations Committee awarded the 2020 Public Service Award to Tony Scott, CPA, Esq. A member for almost 30 years, Scott has served on numerous committees and is currently serving on the Accounting Careers and Liaisons with Educational Institutions Committees. Additionally, he is serving his first year with the OSCPA Educational Foundation and recently initiated and completed a motorcycle ride of more than 1,200 miles in one day to raise more than $2,200 for scholarships.
Jimmy J. Williams, CPA/PFS, CFP®, is the 2020 Outstanding Member in Business and Industry. Williams is the founder and president of Compass Capital Management in McAlester. A member for 31 years, Williams has served in some capacity on almost every OSCPA committee, including chairman of the board, and is currently serving as Bylaws Committee chair, as well as on the Advocacy Council and CPA-PAC. He received the OSCPA Public Service Award in 2008 and the OSCPA Personal Financial Planning Award in 2016.
Williams is also the recipient of a 2020 Gold Pen Award, given to the authors of the best article contributions to the official member publication, CPAFOCUS, as voted on by the OSCPA Editorial Board. Williams is the coauthor of an article that appeared in the January-February 2020 issue, “The CPA Profession: A Changing Landscape.”
The Silver Pen Award was awarded to Frank Crawford, CPA, for his article, The Death of Modified Accrual” in the May-June 2019 issue. Crawford is the president of Crawford & Associates in Oklahoma City.
To learn more or register for the meeting, visit www.oscpa.com.
