ECU grads among OSCPA honorees

The Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants released the names of its 2019 Trailblazers and Path Finders in conjunction with the March/April special issue of the society’s magazine, CPAFOCUS.
Only 10 Trailblazers were selected, and only five Path Finders were selected. Of the 15 named award winners across the state, three of the selected Path Finders are from East Central University in Ada.
This is the first year for OSCPA Path Finders — an elite group of Oklahoma CPAs who are successful, well respected and devoted to their communities, and who are also deeply involved in mentoring new CPAs, welcoming them to the profession and showing them ways to be successful.
The three 2019 Path Finders who began their journeys at ECU in Ada are:
• Janice L. Gray, CPA, CVA, CGMA — a managing partner with Gray, Blodgett & Co. in Norman. Gray graduated from ECU in 1977.
• Dr. Carlos E. Johnson, CPA — a sole practitioner and part-time consultant for BKD CPAs & Advisors in Oklahoma City. Johnson graduated from ECU in 1964 and continued teaching there while he worked on his master’s and doctorate degrees.
• Vicky C. Petete, CPA, CGMA — executive vice president and CFO of Vision Bank, NA in Ada. Petete, a current Ada resident, worked to get a master’s in accounting program established at ECU and completed her master’s degree in 2011.
“The OSCPA Trailblazers program has been a tremendous opportunity for the membership to see the young talent that will lead our profession in the future,” said OSCPA Chairman of the Board Neil Jay, CPA, ABV. “While we celebrate the Trailblazers, we also recognize an equally important member of the OSCPA—mentors. Without mentors, there wouldn’t be Trailblazers.”
The 2019 honorees will be celebrated at the OSCPA’s 101st annual members meeting June 7 in Broken Arrow.
The OSCPA accepts nominations from members and non-members every year during summer and fall.
For more information about OSCPA awards or the 101st annual members meeting, visit www.oscpa.com or email communications@oscpa.com.
