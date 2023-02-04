Incoming East Central University freshmen will benefit from the inclement weather that impacted the Ada area earlier this week if they missed the Feb. 1 deadline for University scholarships.
The future Tigers have until Monday, Feb. 6, to apply for free to ECU and take advantage of priority scholarship deadline. Students must be Oklahoma residents and will automatically be considered for ECU scholarships upon applying to the University.
Icy weather and hazardous road conditions closed ECU campus early on Monday, Jan. 30, and remained closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Warmer temperatures, melting ice, and a dedicated maintenance crew allowed campus to reopen Thursday, Feb. 2.
Potential students can apply online at ecok.edu/apply. For more information about available University scholarships, visit ecok.edu/freshman-scholarships, or email ECUTiger@ecok.edu.
