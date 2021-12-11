The ECU Foundation is pleased to announce it has received an anonymous gift in the amount of $25,000 toward the advancement of the East Central University Foodbank.
The ECU Foodbank provides supplemental food and supplies for students with a monthly box distribution. Each month, the ECU Foodbank provides support for approximately 25-30 students and their families. It was originally established in early 2020, prior to the pandemic’s arrival.
The donor has also pledged to match an additional $25,000 of gifts made over the coming year. In the past month alone, the ECU Foundation has raised an additional $5,000 in donations from alumni, students and employees.
“We are extremely grateful for this generous gift. It is inspiring to see the ECU family give toward this important project,” said Dr. Brandon Hill, vice president of Student Development.
According to fall 2019 research conducted by Temple University, 39% of college students had experienced food insecurity in the 30 days before that study.
“There are ECU students who do not have reliable access to food, especially now due to the pandemic,” Hill said. “Many are local students working on their degrees in order to advance the financial security of their families.”
The ECU Foodbank is a collaborative partnership between the University and the Regional Foodbank of Oklahoma, managed by federal work study students and volunteers. Those interested in donating may do so online at www.givecampus.com/ykmroi or by contacting Buffy Lovelis, ECU Foundation chief operating officer, at blovelis@ecok.edu or 580-559-5655.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.