ECU Foundation establishes Pam Horne scholarship

Matt Horne, third from left, met with members of East Central University and the ECU Foundation, Inc., to announce a new Nursing scholarship in his mother’s name. Pictured, from left, are Buffy Lovelis, ECU Foundation chief operations officer; Dr. Katricia Pierson, ECU president; Horne; Todd Essary, Mercy Health Foundation executive director; John Hargrave, ECU Foundation chief executive officer; and Dr. Darcy Duncan, ECU School of Nursing director.