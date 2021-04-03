ECU Foundation establishes Pam Horne scholarship

The ECU Foundation is pleased to announce the establishment of the Pam Horne Memorial Nursing Scholarship, awarded to a successful East Central University student in that field of study.
Pam Horne served as an R.N. and nurse manager in several units at Mercy Hospital in Ada for 20 years. A 1980 graduate of Ada High School, Horne was named the 2012 March of Dimes Oklahoma Pediatric Nurse of the Year. She mentored hundreds of college Nursing students and new graduates in her chosen profession.
Horne brought energy and humor to a challenging line of work, while always maintaining her professionalism. She was an enthusiastic volunteer and never missed a “Relay for Life” event.
The following guidelines are established for the Pam Horne Memorial Nursing Scholarship:
· The recipient must be a current ECU student attending full time (12 hours for undergraduate work, six hours for graduate work)
· The recipient must maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or above
· The recipient must have declared a major in Nursing
· The recipient must submit an essay describing why he/she has chosen the Nursing profession; what his/her career goals and aspirations are after graduation; and describe one significant past or current service experience and what was gained from the opportunity to give back to the community.
Donations may be made securely online at www.ecok.edu/donate/ways-give/online, over the phone via credit card at 580-559-5611, or mailed to 1100 E. 14th St., PMB-Y8, Ada, OK 74820.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.