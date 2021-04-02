ECU Foundation establishes Jeff Sewell scholarship

The ECU Foundation is pleased to announce the establishment of the Jeff Sewell Memorial Criminal Justice Scholarship, awarded to a successful East Central University student in that field of study.
Jeffery “Jeff” Sewell, of Atoka, was a 1988 ECU graduate. He graduated from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Academy in July 1988. Sewell served 32 years with the OHP, achieving the rank of Captain. In his first year of duty as an OHP Trooper, he was wounded in the line of duty and then provided lifesaving first aid to his assailant. As a result of his heroism and dedication to duty, he was named the 1988 Oklahoma Trooper of the Year.
Sewell was a dedicated community member, a husband, father, grandfather, church Deacon, high school referee, and athlete. He passed away in 2020 due to Covid-related complications. His family and friends established the scholarship to honor his memory and recognize his contributions to public safety and the state of Oklahoma.
The Jeff Sewell Memorial Criminal Justice Scholarship will be awarded to a student with a declared major in Criminal Justice who has, and maintains, a minimum 3.0 GPA.
Donations may be made securely online at www.ecok.edu/donate/ways-give/online, over the phone via credit card at 580-559-5611, or mailed to 1100 E. 14th St., PMB-Y8, Ada, OK 74820.
