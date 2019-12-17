East Central University conducted its fall 2019 commencement ceremonies Saturday inside the Kerr Activities Center.
The keynote speaker for the occasion was Tony A. Scott, an ECU alumnus. Scott is kin to Ada Reed, after whom Ada is named.
The commencement included conferring master’s degrees in management, education, accounting, human resources, psychological services and water resource policy and management, as well as bachelor degrees in arts, fine arts, science, science in education, and social work. Additionally, a number of certificates of completion were awarded.
Among the graduates was Ashlynd Huffman, who served as a summer intern at The Ada News. Huffman majored in mass communication and is slated to start work later this month as a reporter for The Stillwater News-Press.
“I feel extremely blessed to have graduated with a mass communications degree,” Huffman said, “and landed my dream job as a investigative reporter. I feel fully prepared for the future, thanks to the faculty in the mass communications department.”
Huffman said the hardest thing about getting her degree was working while being a full-time student, coupled with graduating a semester early.
“I hope to bring news to Stillwater in a way they’ve never had before,” Huffman said.
A large number of mortarboards were decorated with various art that reflected the candidates’ majors or appreciation for friends and relatives. One, worn by Ardmore’s Claudia Price, thanked her parents in computer code.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.