East Central University faculty and students attended the Jubilee 25th annual Conference of Central Association of Russian Teachers of America (CARTA). The Conference took place at the Sheraton hotel in Oklahoma City, March 31-April 2.
At the conference, Citizens Bank of Ada was presented the Friend of CARTA Award for supporting Russian Studies educational programs in the United States. Citizens Bank of Ada Public Relations Director Chris Feiler was present to receive the award.
ECU students presented papers while other students participated in the Russian Poetry Recital contest held in conjunction with the conference. ECU student Maia Clark won silver competing against her peers from six states and nine universities.
Dr. Mara Sukholutskaya chaired a panel on Methods of Teaching Russian, Dr. Josh Grasso presented a paper on Russian literature, and Rudy Lupinski played a medley of cultural songs during the opening reception.
