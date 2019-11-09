As 2019 begins winding down, East Central University students already have their minds set on 2020 as enrollment for the spring semester is now officially underway.
First-time ECU freshmen may enroll Monday, and concurrent student enrollment begins Tuesday. Priority, on-campus enrollment is taking place this week.
In order to enroll, students may meet with their advisers to discuss available spring courses and resolve any holds on their accounts.
For more information, contact the ECU Academic Success Center at 580-559-5696.
