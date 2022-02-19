ECU duo to premier new work for flutes

A faculty recital by an East Central University duo will be 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21 at Ataloa Theatre in Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center.
Dr. Alexandra Aguirre, left, and Dr. Nathaniel Berman will premiere a new work for two flutes by Mexican composer Samuel Zyman, who is an instructor at Vanderbilt University and The Julliard School. They will also be performing works by Astor Pizzolla, Paul Arma and Efraín Amaya. The event is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.