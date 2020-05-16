ECU dean honored with 'Public Trust' award

As an educator, perhaps the highest honor one can receive is the genuine appreciation and gratitude of students.
Wendell Godwin, dean of East Central University’s Stonecipher School of Business, has achieved that highest of honors. He has been awarded the Student Center for the Public Trust’s prestigious “Campus Being a Difference Award” for his hard work and leadership at ECU.
The Student Center for the Public Trust (SCPT) is a national network of university students who demonstrate a commitment to ethical leadership. Chapters are hosted on college campuses across the country, which provide students with opportunities to participate in training sessions, conferences, community service opportunities and business ethics competitions.
The SCPT and the broader Center for the Public Trust are maintained and supported by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy.
“Dean Godwin is very involved in the community, putting us and our students in the best light,” read Godwin’s award nomination. “He exemplifies everything we believe in at ECU. He is also active in alumni relations, student recruitment and university affairs. As a professor, Mr. Godwin provides unique classroom experiences by blending academic and real-world experience into his curriculum, often inviting current business executives into the classroom to help students understand the job demands of major employers.”
A recent Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) audit identified Godwin as one of the “Strategic Advantages” of ECU’s Stonecipher School of Business. He served as ACBSP’s Region 6 president for 2015-2016, earned a national academic leadership award for “Most Supportive Dean” by Enactus in 2013, and was recognized by the ECU Greek system for “Outstanding Faculty Support” in 2014.
