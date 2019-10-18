ECU coach earns national Veterans Upward Bound scholarship

An East Central University football coach has been awarded a national Veterans Upward Bound scholarship, a special honor earned through a very competitive process.
John Sisco, a U.S. Army veteran, recently earned the $1,000 scholarship, the proceeds of which can be used at his discretion. John Engel and Mary Meeks of the ECU Veterans Upward Bound program nominated Sisco for the award.
“This is the first time in a while that ECU has had a recipient of the national Veterans Upward Bound scholarship,” Engel said.
The national Veterans Upward Bound program is a federally funded program that provides supportive services to current military members and veterans to assist with starting or continuing their education.
Sisco, 31, is the tight ends coach for the ECU football team and plans to pursue his master of sports administration degree. The Madill native earned his bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University in May 2016.
“It was nice to receive the scholarship, being one of the few people to receive it and also to be recognized as a veteran,” said Sisco.
The ECU Veterans Upward Bound program serves the eastern half of Oklahoma and works with more than 100 veterans every year to assist them in preparing for college or vocational school.
