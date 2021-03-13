The East Central University campus and offices will close for Spring Break from March 15-19. The campus reopens on 8 a.m. Monday, March 22.
ECU’s Linscheid Library will close throughout Spring Break, but will reopen Sunday, March 21, from 4-8 p.m. and will resume normal hours the following day when the campus reopens.
The Tommy Hewett M.D. Wellness Center will close for the entire Spring Break and will reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday, March 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.