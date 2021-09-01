East Central University will close Monday, September 6, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Offices reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, September 7.
ECU’s Linscheid Library closes at 5 p.m. Friday, September 3, and reopens at 8 a.m. Tuesday, September 7.
The Tommy Hewett M.D. Wellness Center will close at 7 p.m. Friday, September 3, and will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 7.
All non-emergency offices at the City of Ada will be closed on Monday, September 6, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. All offices will be open regular hours on Tuesday, September 7.
The city landfill will also be closed Monday. Garbage service will continue as usual.
The next City Council Meeting will be Monday, September 20 at 5:45 p.m. in Ada City Hall.
