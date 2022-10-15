East Central University will celebrate homecoming with many activities scheduled throughout the week, culminating with an exciting Saturday. The ECU Homecoming 2022 them is “Roary’s Game Night.”
“We at ECU are looking forward to seeing many new and returning faces at Homecoming,” ECU President Wendell Godwin said. “ECU alumni return every year to enjoy the traditional parade, Golden Tiger Brunch, the football game and so much more.”
ECU is expecting hundreds of visitors to campus for the many events across campus. Perhaps the most popular (other than an exciting showdown between the ECU Tigers and Southwestern Bulldogs at 2 p.m. Saturday at Koi Ishto Stadium) is the parade.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. and has a new starting point this year, due to construction. The starting point will be Townsend and Main Streets and will travel east to Center Street, just past the Stonecipher School of Business. Parade entries will line up north of Main Street on Townsend Street, and then a block east on 10th Street. Drivers in the area should be aware of the street closures for the parade and the line up of entrants.
Prior to the parade, ECU Men’s Basketball team is hosting an All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast as a fundraiser 9:30 a.m. at The Perfect Blend.
After the parade, the Pride of Tigerland Alumni Band will meet in the Kennedy Band Hall at noon. Tailgating will also take place at noon on the Koi Ishto Lawn, just north of the stadium’s parking area.
After the game, ECU Showtime presents “Godspell” at 7:30 p.m. at Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door for general admission, cash only. The prices are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and students 12 and under, and free for ECU students and employees.
ECU students will also be busy with their own traditions leading up to Homecoming weekend, including paint dodgeball and volleyball tournaments, penny wars, spirit contests, a pep rally and games on Friday, and parade and Homecoming Court (king and queen) preparations all week long.
Homecoming 2022 T-shirts are available for $10 each and may be purchased at the Sterling Williams Foundation and Alumni Center on campus Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For a complete list of activities, please visit ecok.edu/Homecoming2022.
