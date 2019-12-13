East Central University Care Closet crew members, university coaches and faculty members, and Ada High School leadership students worked together recently to provide resources for the Ada City School’s Cougars Care program. The resources will be used to provide clothing, shoes, toiletries and Christmas gifts for students in need.
The Care Closet Crew raised funds for the program through a recent flapjack fundraiser and through donations from faculty and community members.
“As always, we appreciate the work done by our partners at East Central University,” said Paula Kedy, executive director of academics and instruction for Ada City Schools. “We have partnered with the Care Closet Crew for several years, and their work on our behalf allows us to provide necessary clothing and shoes for students at all of our school sites. We are very appreciative of this wonderful gift!”
Care Closet Crew members and sponsors Matt McGaha and Mary Kay Tarver meet regularly to implement campus and community projects that benefit East Central University and surrounding schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.