As the year 2022 winds down, East Central University campus will take a break through the holidays and new year. After 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, ECU offices will be closed until 8 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2023, including the Linscheid Library.
The Tommy Hewett, M.D. Wellness Center will be open 8 a.m.-noon and 3-7 p.m. Dec. 19-Dec. 23, then it too will be closed until Jan. 3 and reopen for the same special hours. Regular hours for the Wellness Center will resume Jan. 9 when spring 2023 classes begin.
Although the offices will be closed, those interested in attending ECU can still apply at ecok.edu/apply and will be considered for ECU scholarships. The deadline for University and ECU Foundation scholarships is Feb. 1 for the Fall 2023 semester. Current students may apply for ECU Foundation scholarships ecok.edu/scholarships.
New transfer students to ECU may also apply for a tuition scholarship at ecok.edu/2023transfer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.