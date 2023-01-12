East Central University is seeking nominations for awards to be handed out at its traditional “Evening of Honors and Recognition” set for Friday, May 5, in ECU Foundation Hall of the Chickasaw Business and Conference Center.
Among the list of awards are: Distinguished Family, Distinguished Former Faculty Award, Distinguished Service Award and Distinguished Alumni Award.
Here are the criteria for each category:
Distinguished Family
A “family” is defined as at least five people, including extended family and deceased family members, who have attended ECU, with a majority of those being graduates of the university. Any nominated family must have played an identifiable and significant role in the success of ECU and in their respective communities as demonstrated in at least one of the following ways:
Contributions in the form of gifts or services to an ECU department.
Continued and significant involvement in university activities.
Success at ECU
Significant civic involvement
Distinguished Former Faculty
Any faculty member(s) nominated as Former Faculty must meet the following criteria:
Should be retired from ECU for a minimum of two years.
Should have achieved tenure at ECU.
Should have contributed to the reputation and well-being of the university.
Should have established a reputation as a good teacher excelling in classroom teaching and be fondly remembered by former students.
Distinguished Service
Any individual, family or organization nominated to receive this award should meet the following criteria:
Must have demonstrated a constant interest in and support of the university over time while exemplifying the ideals of the university.
Must have provided outstanding service to the university which contributed in an identifiable and significant way to the success of the university.
Service contribution may be for a particular accomplishment or a sustained and exemplary record of service beyond an individual’s, family’s or organization’s direct personal interests.
Note: Because of the nature of this award, the nominee does not have to be directly affiliated with the university.
Distinguished Alumni
This award recognizes alumni (described as graduates or former students at ECU) who have excelled in at least one of the following areas:
Achievement of distinctive success in his/her chosen field or profession.
Performance of outstanding service to his/her community.
Provision of service and contributions to the advancement of the ECU Alumni Association.
Note: Officers or members of the ECU Alumni Association Board of Directors are not eligible for this award until at least one year after they leave the Board. Persons employed by ECU are not eligible until after retirement.
To make nominations online, visit ecok.edu/2023Nominations. For more information, contact the ECU Office of Alumni Relations at 580-559-5725 or email alumni@ecok.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.