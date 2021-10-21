ECU Brass Band performs at OkMEA Conference

The ECU Brass Band recently performed at the Oklahoma Music Educators Association Fall Conference at Oklahoma City University. The performance took place on October 14th. ECU students performed for music educators and college students from across the state.
The ECU Brass Band is the only collegiate British-style brass band in the state. ECU students get the unique experience of playing on authentic British-style instruments such as cornet, flugelhorn, alto horn, baritone, and more.
“The students in this group are very dedicated” says conductor Dr Jace Vickers. “In addition to preparing diligently for the actual performance, these students were on a bus to Oklahoma City at 6am on the first day of their fall break. The audience was very enthusiastic and we made a lot of fans for the ECU music program and the brass band genre as a whole.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.